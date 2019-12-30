Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pats blow shot at bye as Miami stuns New England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 03:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 03:28 IST
Pats blow shot at bye as Miami stuns New England
The Patriots (12-4), who started the season 8-0, could have clinched a first-round playoff bye with the win. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds left in the game as the Miami Dolphins upset the host New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday afternoon at Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots (12-4), who started the season 8-0, could have clinched a first-round playoff bye with the win. Instead, their loss combined with Kansas City's win over the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Pats to the No. 3 seed -- and means New England must play in the wild-card round while the Chiefs get the bye.

This will mark the first time since 2009 the Patriots did not get a first-round bye in the playoffs. That season, New England won the AFC East but lost in the wild-card round to Baltimore. Since Tom Brady became New England's starting quarterback, the Patriots have had to play in the wild-card round three times. They are 1-2 in wild-card games and are 3-3 and failed to reach the Super Bowl in those three postseasons. Miami (5-11), which started this season 0-7, won in New England for the first time since 2008. The Dolphins entered this game as 16-point underdogs.

Brady, who passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, is 15-2 at home against Miami. Fitzpatrick completed 28-of-41 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker had a big game with eight catches for 137 yards. But one of Miami's biggest moments came in the second quarter when former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe scored on a 35-yard interception return. It was Rowe's first interception of the season and the first pick-six Brady has ever thrown against Miami.

Miami, beaten 43-0 at home by the Patriots on Sept. 15, got off to a great start on Sunday, taking a 10-0 lead on Jason Sanders' 27-yard field goal and Rowe's pick-six. Rowe stepped in front of Julian Edelman to make his play. But New England went into halftime tied 10-10 on Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal and Sony Michel's 4-yard scoring run.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Fitzpatrick scrambled for a 2-yard score, and linebacker Elandon Roberts -- who moonlights as a fullback -- caught a 38-yard TD pass from Brady, breaking a tackle along the way. It was Roberts' first career catch. Miami took a 20-17 lead on Sanders' 32-yard field goal with 8:29 left in the fourth.

New England took its first lead of the game, 24-20, on an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a third-and-goal screen pass to James White that became a 13-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick then rallied Miami, engineering a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, with the flip to Gesicki at the end.

Brady tried to force overtime with a potential field-goal drive, but the Patriots could only gain 12 yards on five plays. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the central government will not tolerate educational institutions across the country turning into hubs of politicking amid the nation-wide protests against the Citize...

Panthers' McCaffrey joins exclusive 1,000/1,000 club

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey had 72 receiving yards in Sundays 42-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints to become the third player in NFL history to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same...

UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Kim stressed 'positive and offensive security measures' at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for positive and offensive measures to ensure security at a ruling party meeting on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA sa...

Ravens set all-time single-season rushing record

The Baltimore Ravens set a record for rushing yards in a single season in Sundays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, surpassing the 1978 New England Patriots. Gus Edwards 9-yard carry early in the second quarter gave the Ravens 99 rushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019