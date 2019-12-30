Eagles lose RB Sanders, RG Brooks to injury vs. Giants

The injury-depleted Philadelphia Eagles lost two more starters in the first half of Sunday's NFC East-deciding game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. First, running back Miles Sanders left the game with 10 minutes to play in the second quarter with what the team called an ankle injury. His last play was an 11-yard run (capping a nine-carry, 52-yard half for the rookie), and he walked to the locker room on his own. The club announced he was questionable to return.

Two drives later, after Carson Wentz hit Josh Perkins for a go-ahead, 24-yard touchdown with less than two minutes to go before the half, guard Brandon Brooks went down on the point-after kick. The Eagles players came out to offer support as trainers worked on Brooks before ultimately carting him off the field. The team soon announced Brooks sustained a shoulder injury and was also questionable to return.

Brooks earned his third straight Pro Bowl selection this season, after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs last season. He also signed a four-year, $54.2 million contract extension in November. The Eagles entered Sunday with numerous starters out injured, including tight end Zach Ertz, right tackle Lane Johnson, and wideout Nelson Agholor. Defensive lineman Malik Jackson and receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are among the 11 players Philadelphia has on injured reserve.

The Eagles entered Sunday needing a win over the Giants or Cowboys loss to Washington to clinch the NFC East. An Eagles loss and Cowboys win would eliminate the Eagles from the playoffs and give Dallas the division. --Field Level Media

