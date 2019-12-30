Left Menu
Minshew, Jaguars down Colts in finale

  Updated: 30-12-2019 06:23 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 06:19 IST
The Jaguars made it a 24-20 edge with a successful two-point conversion pass play.

Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes, two in the second half, as the Jacksonville Jaguars closed a disappointing season with a strong final game, defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts 38-20 on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville (6-10) won for only the second time in its last eight games, avenging an earlier 20-point loss to AFC South rival Indianapolis by scoring the game's final 25 points.

Minshew's 3-yard pass play to rookie running back Ryquell Armstead put the Jaguars ahead with 8:27 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars made it a 24-20 edge with a successful two-point conversion pass play. Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell returned a fumble 8 yards for a touchdown with 9:28 remaining to extend the lead. Less than five minutes later, Minshew's 18-yard pass play to Dede Westbrook capped the scoring.

The Colts (7-9), who didn't score in the second half, lost five of their last six games. They fell to 2-6 in road games despite holding the Jaguars to 67 rushing yards. Minshew, a rookie drafted in the sixth round, ended up 27-for-39 for 295 yards with one interception. He also had a 14-yard touchdown throw to Keelan Cole in the second quarter.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished 12-for-25 for 162 yards. He was sacked three times as the team was limited to 275 yards of total offense. Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack scored on 5- and 8-yard runs in the first half. Mack ended up with 77 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo booted a 56-yard field goal as the first half expired to pull the Jaguars within 20-16. It was Lambo's third field goal of the game after hitting from 20 and 53 yards earlier. Indianapolis kicker Chase McLaughlin was good on a 50-yarder. He also connected from 20 yards out.

The Jaguars finished with a 3-5 record at home amid questions about the status of coach Doug Marrone. --Field Level Media

