Isles score 3 in 3rd to sink Wild

Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of 97 seconds early in the third period Sunday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Tom Kuhnhackl added an insurance goal with 2:31 left for the Islanders, who were outscored 14-9 during their skid. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves as New York won in regulation for the first time since a 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Dec. 12.

Ryan Donato scored in the first period for the Wild, who saw their two-game winning streak end. Goalie Devan Dubnyk recorded 25 saves. The Wild went ahead late in the first period following a chaotic sequence in front of the Islanders' net. Ryan Suter sent the puck into the crease to Donato, who appeared surprised by Suter's pass yet was able to get a stick on the puck. Varlamov deflected the shot, but the puck bounced around the crease. Suter and Donato -- eventually surrounded by every New York player on the ice -- continued jabbing at the puck before Donato got it between Varlomov's legs with 4:17 left.

Pulock tied the game 4:24 into the third when his shot into a crowded crease -- there were seven players plus Dubnyk near the net -- was slowed but not stopped by Dubnyk, who fell to the ice as the puck trickled under his legs. The Islanders took the lead in spectacular and unexpected fashion when Leo Komarov outraced Wild defenseman Brad Hunt down the left side of the ice and fell down as he passed into the crease to Martin, who swooped in alone and tapped the puck past Dubnyk for his first goal since Oct. 25. The point was just the second for Komarov since Oct. 8.

Kuhnhackl iced the game when he pounced on a loose puck following a faceoff win by teammate Casey Cizikas and fired a shot beyond the glove of Dubnyk.

