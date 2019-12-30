Point powers Lightning past reeling Red Wings

Brayden Point scored a power-play goal early in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning posted a 2-1 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Ondrej Palat had the other goal for the Lightning, who have won three straight. Curtis McElhinney made 19 saves as Tampa Bay won the first of four meetings with Detroit this season.

Robby Fabbri scored the only goal for the reeling Red Wings, who have lost six straight. They also dropped a one-goal decision to Florida on Saturday. Jonathan Bernier kept Detroit in it until the final buzzer, stopping 37 shots. The first period was scoreless. Tampa Bay had a 13-9 advantage in shots on goal.

It had an even bigger advantage in shots during the second frame -- 13-6 -- but the game was tied at heading into the third. The Lightning broke through at 4:10 of the second period. Palat redirected a shot from the point by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk after Tampa Bay won a faceoff in the Detroit zone. Palat's goal was his 11th this season.

The Lightning dominated most of the period but Detroit tied it with 2:06 left in the period. Filip Hronek flipped a shot from the right boards that Fabbri tipped in front. The puck squirted between the pads of McElhinney, giving Fabbri 10 goals this season. Andreas Athanasiou was also credited with an assist.

Tampa Bay regained the lead at 5:33 of the third on a power play. Adam Erne was in the penalty box for interference against Shattenkirk. The Lighting capitalized when Point shoveled in a shot from the side of the net. He found a spot just over Bernier's right shoulder for his 15th goal and seventh with the man advantage.

Defenseman Victor Hedman and captain Steven Stamkos were each credited with an assist. Point and Stamkos led the Lightning with five shots on goal apiece. Tampa Bay finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while Detroit came up empty in its only two power-play opportunities.

The Lightning now embark on a four-game road swing, beginning in Buffalo on New Year's Eve. Detroit return home to face San Jose on the same night.

