Source: Cowboys' Bennett to retire

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett is planning to retire, a Field Level Media source said Sunday night. Bennett was traded to the Cowboys from the New England Patriots for a conditional 2021 pick in October and spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His most prominent seasons were spent with the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-17. Bennett, 34, had five tackles and 2.5 sacks in the first six games of the season in New England before a "philosophical disagreement" with defensive line coach Bret Bielema. The Patriots suspended Bennett before he was dealt to Dallas.

He added four sacks and 11 tackles for loss in nine games with the Cowboys, who were eliminated from playoff contention despite Sunday's win over Washington. Bennett had nine sacks and 30 QB hits last season, with the latter equaling a career-high. He has 359 tackles and 69.5 sacks in 156 career games (101 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12), Seahawks (2013-17), Eagles (2018), Patriots (2019) and Cowboys (2019).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

