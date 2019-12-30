Left Menu
Brooks, balanced offense lead Grizzlies past Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Memphis
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 09:14 IST
Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies found numerous sources of offense to defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 117-104, on Sunday night. Brandon Clarke tallied 18 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 16, Grayson Allen matched a season-high mark with 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 14 and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Memphis shot 17-for-17 on free throws. The sour-shooting Hornets have lost five games in a row.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points off the bench, while PJ Washington and Devonte' Graham both chipped in with 16. Cody Zeller provided 14 points and Bismack Biyombo had 10. The Hornets shot 9-for-31 on 3-point attempts, including Graham at 3-for-12. Washington was 4-for-6 from deep. Graham had 10 assists, reaching a double-digit mark in that category for the third game in a row.

Ten Memphis players knocked down at least two field goals as the Grizzlies went to several scoring options. The Grizzlies built a 20-point lead by midway through the second quarter on the way to their fourth victory in their last five home games.

The Hornets were within 61-56 after Washington's 3-pointer in the third quarter. The margin was back to 11 points less than three minutes later. Memphis completed a season sweep of the Hornets. In the game in Charlotte, Hornets guard Terry Rozier put up 33 points, but he was held to nine on Sunday and charged with five turnovers in Sunday's rematch.

Charlotte closed within 56-46 by halftime, mainly because the Grizzlies managed only five points in the last three minutes of the half. The Hornets hit only two of 14 attempts from 3-point range in the first half. They were aided by getting to the free-throw line for 24 attempts before halftime but made only 16 while Memphis was 5-for-5 at the midway mark.

Charlotte finished 21 of 32 on foul shots.

