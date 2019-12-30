Left Menu
Hayes' OT goal gives Flyers win at Anaheim

  • Anaheim
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:06 IST
Hayes' OT goal gives Flyers win at Anaheim
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kevin Hayes scored a goal with 67 seconds remaining in overtime as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers earned a 2-1 victory Sunday over the Anaheim Ducks. After scoreless second and third periods, Hayes found himself on a breakaway with a shootout fast approaching and was able to beat Ducks goaltender John Gibson for his 12th goal of the season off a long pass from Jakub Voracek.

Flyers goalie Brian Elliott made 27 saves in the victory, while Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks. Anaheim weathered a Flyers offensive storm in the second period to keep the game tied 1-1. Philadelphia had a 14-5 advantage with shots on goal in the period but could not score. They enjoyed a 23-13 advantage on shots heading into the third period.

The Ducks had a prime chance to take snap a 1-1 tie midway through the final period when they went on a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:10. Unable to get a clean shot on goal for the majority of the advantage, Jakob Silfverberg did get a point-blank opportunity as the two-man advantage was about to expire but Elliott managed to stop the shot. The Flyers are in the midst of a season-long six-game road trip. They started the trip Saturday with a 6-1 loss at San Jose that ended their four-game winning streak. Anaheim was their second stop.

The Ducks didn't waste any time while taking a 1-0 lead as defenseman Erik Gudbranson scored 35 seconds into the game. Gudbranson took two shots from near the blue line with the second getting under the arm of Elliott and into the goal for Gudbranson's third of the season. The Flyers evened the score 1-1 midway through the first period on Sean Couturier's goal. Voracek took a shot from the point that was saved by Gibson but not controlled. Couturier tucked the rebound into the goal for his 10th of the season.

It was the second meeting between the teams in a span of 13 days. The Flyers earned a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia on Dec. 17 when goalie Carter Hart made 40 saves. Couturier also scored in that game.

