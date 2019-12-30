Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ponting picks Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 11:33 IST
Ponting picks Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade
Ricky Ponting Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Monday picked India skipper Virat Kohli to lead his all-star Test team of the decade, which featured four English players. Ponting's Test team of the 2010s doesn't feature any other Indian apart from Kohli, who is currently ranked No.1 in both ICC Test and ODI rankings for batsmen.

The Englishmen in his team include all-rounder Ben Stokes, batsman Alastair Cook, and the pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Among the Australians, he has opted for Steve Smith and David Warner along with spinner Nathan Lyon. "Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun," Ponting wrote on his twitter handle.

"This would be my Test team of the 2010's: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson." Kohli has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

The 31-year-old from Delhi, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357). The India skipper, who has scored runs all around the world, ended 2019 as the leading run-getter. Kohli holds the number one position in both the ICC Test and ODI batting charts.

Kohli was also named captain of the Test XI of the decade by Cricket Australia's official news website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Voting underway for rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu

The second phase of the local body elections is underway in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. The voting has been going on since 7 am in the morning for 2144 seats in six unions, namely, Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainargovil, Mudukulathur, Kamu...

Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup

Perth, Dec 30 AFP Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that has kept him out since the US Open. The former world number four, who has slipped to 13, said he ...

Lyon shoots down Warne call to take a rest for Sydney

Australias Nathan Lyon on Monday shot down a suggestion from Shane Warne that he take a rest for the Sydney Test against New Zealand this week so leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut. Tim Paines team have already won the three-ma...

China jails Protestant pastor for 9 years for 'inciting' subversion

China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for incitement to subvert state power. Pastor Wang Yi, whose Early Rain Covenant Church was the target of a government crackdown last year, was also found g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019