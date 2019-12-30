Left Menu
Rajan Manchanda urges BCCI president not to release funds for DDCA

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) joint secretary Rajan Manchanda urged Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) president Sourav Ganguly not to release funds for Delhi's cricketing body after a fight broke out during the AGM on Sunday.

DDCA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) joint secretary Rajan Manchanda urged Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) president Sourav Ganguly not to release funds for Delhi's cricketing body after a fight broke out during the AGM on Sunday. In his letter to Ganguly, Manchanda explaining yesterday's incident asked BCCI not to release funds to DDCA until a fact-finding committee is formed and a report is submitted.

In DDCA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Arun Jaitley Stadium members were purportedly seen fighting on the stage. "The AGM was disrupted by supporters of DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolutions three, four, and removal of Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed were defeated by almost 75 per cent of the members," a source said.

"The supporters of Tihara also manhandled MLA Om Prakash Sharma. After their agenda was defeated the meeting was deliberately disrupted. The attendance register was also snatched," the source claimed. After the conclusion of the AGM, DDCA appointed Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman.

The DDCA members discussed five agendas in the meeting, which included the passing of annual accounts, the appointment of statutory auditors, re-appointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and the appointment of an Ombudsman. All the resolutions and agendas were passed by a majority. The meeting was attended by Dr Narinder Batra and SP Bansal. (ANI)

