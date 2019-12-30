Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis: Australian great Court hits out at LGBTI education, trans athletes

Australian tennis great Margaret Court has launched a tirade against transgender athletes and called the teaching of LGBTI materials at schools the work of the "devil" in a fiery sermon at her Perth church. Court, a Christian pastor at the Victory Life Church she set up decades ago, made the incendiary comments just weeks before she is to be honored at the Australian Open on the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam. Tokyo 2020 to take measures after asbestos found at venue: Asahi

Tokyo 2020 organizers will take "emergency countermeasures" after asbestos was found at the water polo venue for next year's Games after initially opting against treating it when it was discovered two years ago, Asahi newspaper reported on Monday. Asbestos, which was once widely used in fireproofing and insulation, has been linked to several health hazards including mesothelioma and other types of cancer. NHL roundup: Fleury hits milestone, Knights take Pacific lead

Mark Stone scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny also scored goals, and Shea Theodore tied a career-high with three assists for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak. 49ers hold off Seahawks, Patriots stunned by Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late charge by the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's top seed while defending Super Bowl champions New England were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on the final day of the NFL regular season. The Seahawks were inches away from completing a last-minute comeback against their NFC West rivals when tight end Jacob Hollister caught a pass on fourth down but was stopped just short of the goal line by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlawut. NFL roundup: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in thriller over Seahawks

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and San Francisco made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 win over host Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of the NFL's regular season. The Seahawks got a first down inside the San Francisco 1-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, but after quarterback Russell Wilson spiked the ball, Seattle took a delay of game to make it second-and-goal from the 5. After a pair of incomplete passes, tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped inches short of the goal line on a fourth-down reception with nine seconds remaining. Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens following their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Kitchens lasted just one year in charge, during which the Browns, who have not had a winning season in the past decade, went 6-10. Serena named AP Female Athlete of Decade

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press, as voted on by AP member sports editors and beat writers. Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, won 12 of those majors over the past decade -- no female player has won more than three over the same span -- including a run of four in a row from the U.S. Open in 2014 through Wimbledon in 2015, for her second self-named "Serena Slam." She also was the runner-up another seven times at major tournaments over the past decade, including four of the seven she has entered since returning to action after having a baby in 2017. NFL: Vikes' ice-cool kicker Bailey nails $1 million bonus

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey slotted four field goals from four attempts on Sunday and while it was not enough to give his team the win over Chicago it did earn him a $1 million bonus, local media reported. Bailey's contract included the incentive for making more than 90% of his field goals during the National Football League (NFL) regular season and he entered the Bears matchup with 23 from 25 attempts. NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers top Doncic, Mavs

Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, converting 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers, off the bench for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard scored all 15 of his points in the first half. On the eve of his 35th birthday, LeBron James finished with 13 points and 13 assists. Alpine skiing: Shiffrin equals Vonn's record with World Cup slalom win

American Mikaela Shiffrin equaled compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for most women's World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the 43rd slalom of her career in Lienz, Austria on Sunday. Vonn had set the mark in the downhill event before she ended an 18-year career last February and Shiffrin is now on 64 World Cup wins overall, moving one step closer to Vonn's all-time women's record of 82.

