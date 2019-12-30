Assam CM launches torch relay of 3rd Khelo India Youth Games

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has launched the torch relay of the third Khelo India Youth Games which will be held here from January 10 to 22. Sonowal asked the people of Assam to create a fantastic environment for all the athletes who will be participating in the competitions.

"Athletes from all over the country will be coming to Guwahati for the Khelo India Youth Games. The competition is a great opportunity for our athletes," said Sonowal on Sunday. "On behalf of the Assam people, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for all their support. I would like to ask the people of Assam to create an environment wherein all the athletes carry out their events in a fantastic manner."

Sandeep Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said he is extremely delighted to see the enthusiasm shown by the Assam Government for the conduct of the Khelo India Youth Games. "It is a great honor for me to be here and to be part of this program. I am extremely delighted to see the enthusiasm the government of Assam has shown in conducting the Khelo India Youth Games," said Pradhan.

The opening ceremony of the third Khelo India Youth Games will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on January 10 before the athletes take part in their respective events in full flow. The preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games are being carried out in a fantastic manner.

The officials of the competition are preparing a total of eight venues for the tournament and they are on track to make the Games one of the largest sporting spectacles of the country.

