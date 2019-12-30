Left Menu
NFL sets full wild-card round schedule

  • Updated: 30-12-2019 14:20 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

When the Seattle Seahawks fell one yard short against the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, it not only gave the NFC West -- and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs -- to the 49ers, but it also set the playoff field. And it didn't do the New Orleans Saints any favors. The Saints, 49ers and Green Bay Packers all tied for the best record in the NFC at 13-3, but through a series of tiebreakers, the 49ers get the No. 1 seed and the Packers get No. 2, giving them first-round byes.

The Saints get the No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET, the first of two wild-card games on Sunday. The other game will pit the Seahawks, who ended up with the fifth seed in the NFC, against the NFC East champion and No. 4 seed Philadelphia Eagles. That game will kick off Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. In the AFC, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs get byes next weekend. The Chiefs got the 2 seed by way of their victory at home over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coupled with New England's stunning upset at home at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots, who ended up with the No. 3 seed, will host No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The first game of the 2019-20 playoffs will see fourth-seeded Houston host No. 5 Buffalo on Saturday 4:35 p.m. ET. The dates, times and host teams for the second week of the playoffs have also been set.

NFL wild-card playoff schedule All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4 No. 5 Buffalo Bills (10-6) at No. 4 Houston Texans (10-6), 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

No. 6 Tennessee Titans (9-7) at No. 3 New England Patriots (12-4), 8:15 p.m. (CBS) Sunday, Jan. 5:

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at No. 3 New Orleans Saints (13-3), 1:05 p.m. (FOX) No. 5 Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional round Saturday, Jan. 11

TBD at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (13-3), 4:35 p.m. (NBC) TBD at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (14-2), 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12: TBD at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-14), 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

TBD at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (13-3), 6:40 p.m. (FOX) Conference championship round

Sunday, Jan. 19 AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

