IOA withdraws its proposal to boycott 2022 Commonwealth Games

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday decided to withdraw its proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The meeting also made it clear that it will take part in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, IOA President Narinder Batra had written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the 2022 CWG in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting. AGM also took back the National sports Code draft 2017 and accepted the original 2011 code.

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had rejected the National sports Code draft 2017 and said that the latest draft does not include or specify the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). (ANI)

