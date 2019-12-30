IOA to bid for hosting 2026, 2030 Commonwealth Games in India

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday confirmed that it would bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026 and 2030 in India. The AGM also announced that expression of interest in this regard will be submitted to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in due course of time.

The IOA meeting concluded that Goa will host the 2020 National Games, stating that India will be hosting the International Olympic Council's session in 2023. The IOA also made it clear that the country will also be bidding for the 2026 Youth Olympics and 2032 Olympics Games.

It was also announced in the meeting that a contingent of 150 athletes and officials will represent India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

