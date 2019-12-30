Left Menu
Giants fire Shurmur after two seasons

Pat Shurmur was fired Monday after two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants. General manager Dave Gettleman indicated a move could be coming on Sunday in the aftermath of the Giants' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and informed a fleet of reporters he would provide additional details on Tuesday.

Shurmur was 9-23 in two seasons and went 4-12 in 2019 as the Giants ushered in a new era at quarterback, replacing Eli Manning with rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones. He said Sunday he understood the NFL is a "wins business" but said there is no doubt the Giants were better now than when he arrived. "You need to have a quarterback, you need to be able to play defense, you need to run the ball," Shurmur said Sunday. "On defense, you need to have impact players that when the game is on the line, can do things. We have some strung throughout this roster and we'll have a chance to go get more. I think that's exciting."

The last offseason signaled a major shift in the organization. Safety Landon Collins was allowed to walk in free agency before Gettleman traded wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns. Shurmur was hired as head coach after a successful stint as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, replacing Ben McAdoo.

Shurmur did show a golden touch with Jones, who impressed in training camp and drew raves from teammates almost instantly after being installed as the team's starter over Manning. Jones finished with 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions and returns along with running back Saquon Barkley to form a strong foundation offensively for the next coach in New York.

The Giants were hit hard by injuries and started 10 rookies at least one game in 2019.

