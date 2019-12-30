Left Menu
Jets' Gase dodges ringing endorsement of Bell

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 30-12-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:25 IST
Adam Gase offered few glowing words on Le'Veon Bell's first season with the New York Jets. Gase and Bell were reportedly engaged in a feud over his limited use for much of the 2019 season, the first in New York for Gase as head coach and Bell as the team's purported No. 1 offensive weapon.

Gase was asked Monday during his season-ending press conference if Bell would be back with the team for the second season of his four-year contract with the Jets. "He's under contract for three more years ... You can ask (general manager) Joe (Douglas) tomorrow," Gase said.

Bell sat out the 2018 season while avoiding the franchise tag with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets but that deal was executed by now-former general manager Mike Maccagnan. Maccagnan lost a power struggle with Gase, who was able to usher in his preferred general manager in Douglas. Bell had 245 carries for 789 yards and 66 receptions for 461 yards in 2019.

"I mean, it's disappointing," Bell said Sunday of missing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. "Obviously, that's like a marker that every running back kind of sets it to, 1,000 yards. But it didn't happen this year. I just have to work harder and get better for next year." Bell and Gase reportedly met before reporters entered the locker room after Sunday's 13-6 win at Buffalo, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old would not guarantee his participation in offseason workouts -- he prefers to work out in Florida -- but said he's looking forward to whatever the future might hold. "Football is a game that I love," Bell said. "... I look forward to next year and building on what I did this year."

