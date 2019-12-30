Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notebook: White Sox make deal with 'competitor' Keuchel official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:51 IST
Notebook: White Sox make deal with 'competitor' Keuchel official

The Chicago White Sox announced Monday that their three-year, $55 million contract with left-hander Dallas Keuchel is official. The former Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star also has a club option for 2023. He will make $18 million in each of his three seasons on Chicago's South Side, with a $1.5 million buyout on the 2023 option that would be worth $20 million.

Keuchel was 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He is 84-71 with a 3.67 ERA over 211 appearances (202 starts) in eight seasons with the Houston Astros and Braves. He won 20 games in 2015 when he won the American League's Cy Young Award. "We viewed Dallas as one of the premier free agent pitchers available this winter and so are thrilled to add him to this team and to our starting rotation," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "Dallas is a great competitor who we foresee throwing valuable innings in meaningful games for us over the next several years and leading our entire pitching staff through his example day in and day out."

--The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that their two-year, $16 million deal with outfielder Kole Calhoun is official. Calhoun, 32, became a free agent when the Los Angeles Angels declined his $14 million option for 2020 and paid a $1 million buyout. He batted .232 and hit 33 home runs with 74 RBIs for the Angels in 2019.

In eight major league seasons, all with the Angels, Calhoun has batted .249 with 140 home runs and 451 RBIs. He was a Gold Glove Award winner in right field in 2015. --The Toronto Blue Jays announced that their one-year, $4 million deal with infielder Travis Shaw is official. To make room on the team's 40-man roster, infielder Richard Urena was designated for assignment.

In 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Shaw batted .273 with 31 home runs and 101 RBIs. He followed with another productive year in 2018 at Milwaukee, hitting 32 home runs with 86 RBIs and 23 doubles despite a .241 average. Last season, Shaw struggled at the plate, batting just .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games. He was shipped to Triple-A San Antonio, where he hit .286 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in 42 games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CR, WR to run special late night services on Dec 31

The Central Railway CR on Monday announced that it will run four additional suburban services between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations after the December 31 midnight for the convenience of New Year revellers. These suburban special trai...

Spain to expel three Bolivian diplomats as spat deepens

Madrid, Dec 30 AFP The Spanish government on Monday declared three Bolivian diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat move as a diplomatic spat deepened with Madrids former colony. The move came after Bolivias interim president, Jeanin...

Iraq to reconsider working with U.S.-led coalition after air strikes -statement

Iraq said on Monday that United States military air strikes targeting Iraqi paramilitary groups will force it to reconsider its relationship and work with the U.S.-led international anti-Islamic State coalition stationed there.Iraqs Nationa...

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most entic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019