Giants QB Manning weighing future

Eli Manning plans to spend time discussing his future with his family before deciding where he might be in 2020. Manning served as a New York Giants quarterback for the expanse of his 16-year pro career, which began in 2004, including a pair of Super Bowl victories. But New York is going in a different direction and Manning is at a crossroads.

"I think I can still play," Manning said Monday. Daniel Jones is the present and future at quarterback for the Giants and Manning, 38, said Monday he is not willing to go to another team to be a backup.

He also doesn't see a place for him with the Giants. "I doubt it," Manning said Monday. "Being backup is not real fun."

Jones had 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions as a rookie in 2019. Manning joked that he has an interest in coaching and already has a job lined up -- as an assistant coach of his third-grade daughter's basketball team.

He doesn't plan to put off a decision about his NFL future for long, but does want to weigh all potential options. "I don't want to linger around," Manning said. "I'm going try to make it as soon as possible, so I'll think upon it a bunch over these next days and weeks and try to figure out what I want to do."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.