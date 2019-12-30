Reports: Raiders sign G Incognito to 2-year extension

The Oakland Raiders signed offensive guard Richie Incognito to a two-year contract extension Monday after the 36-year old made a successful return to the NFL, according to multiple reports. The veteran agreed to a $14 million deal, with $6.35 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported, in advance of the team's move to Las Vegas next season.

After sitting out the 2018 season, Incognito played 12 games, all starts, with the Raiders in 2019. He missed the first two games of the season while on suspension and missed the final two because of an ankle injury. Incognito, whose past includes a well-documented bullying incident with former teammate Jonathan Martin, has 12 seasons of NFL experience. He missed the 2014 season, in addition to 2018.

A third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams, Incognito has 162 games of NFL experience with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Rams and Raiders. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.