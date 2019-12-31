Report: Reds sign OF Akiyama to three-year, $15M deal

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama on a three-year, $15 million contract. Multiple Japanese media outlets reported the signing Monday, although there has been no official word from the Reds.

Akiyama, 31, batted .303 with 31 doubles, 20 homers, 62 RBIs, 112 runs and 12 stolen bases in 2019 for the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league. A left-handed hitter, Akiyama boasts a career average of .301 over nine seasons with Seibu. He has 116 homers and 112 steals in 1,207 games since 2011.

--Field Level Media

