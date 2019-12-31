Left Menu
Bills game inspires Sabres' start-time change

  • Updated: 31-12-2019 02:34 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 02:34 IST
Even the Buffalo Sabres want to be free to watch the Buffalo Bills' playoff game on Saturday. The Sabres moved their home game against the Florida Panthers to an afternoon affair.

The Sabres were originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. local time puck drop Saturday. But that was before the Bills' playoff game at Houston was scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. EST kickoff on the same day. The Sabres and Panthers now will play at 1 p.m. EST. The Panthers could have objected to the time change but were on board with the switch.

The Bills and Sabres both are owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. "We are happy to announce this start time change so that all of our fans can enjoy the Buffalo Bills playoff game on Jan. 4 after our Sabres game," Kim Pegula said in a statement. "... We would like to thank the Florida Panthers organization for their understanding and willingness to change the start time."

--Field Level Media

