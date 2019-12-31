Seahawks LB Kendricks (ACL) out for playoffs

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will miss the postseason after tearing his ACL in the team's regular-season finale, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Kendricks sustained the injury after making a tackle on a 49-yard reception by Kyle Juszczyk during the third quarter of Sunday's 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 29-year-old Kendricks recorded 71 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 14 games this season for the Seahawks, who will visit his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for Sunday's NFC wild-card meeting. Rookie third-round pick Cody Barton is expected to receive an increased workload in place of Kendricks.

A second-round pick in 2012, Kendricks spent his first six seasons with the Eagles and helped them defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In 103 career games (91 starts), Kendricks has 549 tackles, 19 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions.

--Field Level Media

