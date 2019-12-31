Left Menu
Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb to return to Wales from Toulon at end of season

  Reuters
  • |
  Paris
  • |
  Updated: 31-12-2019 08:51 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:49 IST
Toulon scrumhalf Rhys Webb will return to Wales at the end of the season after the French club agreed to release him from the final year of his contract for family reasons. The 31-year-old left Welsh side Ospreys in 2018 to join Toulon on a three-year contract, which ruled him out of selection by Wales.

In October 2017 the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) changed its policy to make players based outside Wales with fewer than 60 caps ineligible for selection. "I would like to thank the club for the welcome and support it has given me since I joined last season," Webb, who has 31 caps, said in a statement on Toulon's website http://www.rctoulon.com/news/article/derniere-saison-en-rouge-noir-pour-rhys-webb.

"It was difficult for me to be away from my family and my young children. From now on, I am determined to give my best for the club until the end of the season and I hope that we will obtain the victories that the club deserves."

