Booker, Suns shoot past Trail Blazers

  Updated: 31-12-2019 11:14 IST
Devin Booker registered 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns rally to a 122-116 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. made a career-best seven 3-pointers while scoring 29 points as the Suns snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Trail Blazers. Phoenix trailed by 19 after one quarter but outscored the Trail Blazers 39-27 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Ricky Rubio recorded 18 points and 13 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 13 points and Aron Baynes added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Suns, who have won two in a row after an eight-game losing streak. Deandre Ayton had six points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench after missing the previous five games due to an ankle injury. Damian Lillard had 33 points and seven assists, and CJ McCollum contributed 25 points and six assists for Portland, which lost its fourth straight game. Hassan Whiteside recorded 16 points, 22 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Trail Blazers.

Bench players Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Portland. Veteran Carmelo Anthony shot 4 of 16 while scoring 10 points for the Trail Blazers, who hit 45.8 percent from the field and were 14 of 34 from behind the arc. The Suns shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 13 of 23 from 3-point range. Phoenix was 21 of 22 from the free-throw line, while Portland hit 14 of 18.

Phoenix scored seven of the game's first nine points before the Trail Blazers scored the next 14. The Suns never led again until Ayton's tip-in with 2:48 left that gave them a 109-108 advantage. Rubio and Booker followed with jumpers to give Phoenix a five-point lead with 1:51 remaining.

Portland later pulled within 115-113 on Lillard's three-point play with 1:13 left. However, Oubre's seventh 3-pointer provided the Suns with a 120-114 advantage with 44.4 seconds remaining.

Booker finished off a 15-of-15 effort from the free-throw line by making two with 15.7 seconds left to seal it. Lillard made five of his six 3-point attempts in the first quarter while scoring 16 points to help Portland take a 38-19 lead.

The Suns were within 48-39 after Booker's basket with 6:22 left in the half before the Trail Blazers answered with a 10-2 burst to push the lead to 17. Portland led 64-55 at the break. Portland was up by 10 late in the third quarter before the Suns scored the final four points of the quarter to trail 89-83.

