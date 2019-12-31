Left Menu
Bumrah terms 2019 as year of accomplishments and learning

Bumrah terms 2019 as year of accomplishments and learning
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: ANI

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday described 2019 as a year of "accomplishments, learning and memories" on and off the field and said he was eagerly looking forward to another successful year in 2020. "2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!" Bumrah wrote on his twitter handle along with a few pictures of his achievements in the year gone by.

In 2019, Bumrah not only emerged as India's pace spearhead in all three formats of the game, but also became one of the best bowlers of the world. Bumrah, 26, finished 2019 as the numero uno bowler in one-day cricket while occupying the sixth spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings.

In the year gone by, he also achieved a rare feat, becoming only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Bumrah picked up 62, 103 and 51 wickets respectively from 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is that he played for India so far.

But the right-arm pacer has been out of action since August after India's tour of the West Indies because of a stress fracture on his back. Bumrah, however, has recovered from the injury and is set to make his return in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting in Guwahati on January 5.

He has also been picked in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia to begin in Mumbai on January 14 after the Sri Lanka rubber.

