Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian men's TT squad to train with German national team ahead of next month's Olympic qualifier

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:40 IST
Indian men's TT squad to train with German national team ahead of next month's Olympic qualifier

The Indian paddlers will train with their German counterparts ahead of the all important Olympic team qualifier in January. The men's side comprising G Sathiyan (world rank 30) and Sharath Kamal (34) has a good chance of qualifying for the Olympics as a team for the first time. India are currently ranked eighth and just need to enter quarterfinals in the Qualification event to make the Olympics.

"We have a very good chance of qualifying for the Olympics. There are some tough teams like Croatia and Hong Kong. We are ready for everything as the players are in good shape and doing well," Sathiyan told PTI on Tuesday. The qualifying tournament for the Olympics will be held in Gondomar in Portugal from January 22.

After the training camp here, the Indians will have a camp in Germany with its national team in Dusseldorf from January 13 to 20. The 26-year old Sathiyan linked up with Sharath, Harmeet Desai and others at the camp at the Nehru stadium after a week-long training stint in South Korea where he trained with the country's top players.

He said the camp in South Korea was very useful. "It was really a good stint. We had proper training with South Korea's top players (two in the top 20). I had gone there with a clear plan and am thankful to the Koreans for their support. The infrastructure at the Korean National Training Centre was fantastic," Sathiyan added.

The Chennai paddler will be leaving to Germany on Wednesday to take part in the semifinals of the German Cup for his team ASV Grunwettersbach. He said there was focus on doubles in the Chennai camp as it was a key part of the qualifying tournament, adding it is important for the team to find the right pairing.

"There was focus on doubles in the camp. Doubles plays a crucial role in qualification as it is the first match in the tie. It is going to be a tricky as the rule is those from the doubles pair can play only in one singles each. We have to plan very carefully. That's why we are playing here with all possible pairs," he added. PTI SS BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HP: Two brothers among 3 dead as jeep plunges into gorge in Kinnaur

Three persons including two brothers died and two others sustained injuries as a jeep fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Tuesday, police said. All five passengers of the jeep were residents of Rispa Julla villag...

US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed January 15: Trump

Washington, Dec 31 AFP The new partial trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed in the middle of next month in Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. I will be signing our very large and comprehensi...

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with high-level representatives of China ...

US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed on January 15: Trump. (AFP) ZHZH

US-China phase one trade deal to be signed on January 15 Trump. AFP ZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019