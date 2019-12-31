Left Menu
Development News Edition

City clash will be good barometer of Everton's progress: Ancelotti

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:20 IST
City clash will be good barometer of Everton's progress: Ancelotti

London, Dec 31 (AFP) Manchester City will provide a test of see how genuine Everton's revival is, Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday, despite the Premier League champions' shaky campaign. Everton coach Ancelotti, 60, has guided Everton to two wins in his first two matches in charge since replacing Marco Silva, who was sacked in early December after they slipped into the bottom three.

However, Ancelotti -- one of only three managers to have won the Champions League three times -- says City will provide a more realistic barometer on where Everton stand despite the welcome wins over Burnley and Newcastle. "Against City this is a fantastic test to see where we are at," Ancelotti said at his pre-match press conference.

"They are a really strong team but we can have confidence to do our best. "I think at this moment it is good to have this kind of test."

Ancelotti, who in his previous stint in England won the domestic double with Chelsea in the 2009/10 campaign, said City remained a formidable opponent even if their defence of the league title has gone awry and trail leaders Liverpool by 14 points. "Maybe City aren't at the same level as last year but they still remain a fantastic team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager," he said.

"It will be really tough to compete with them, but we need to have the confidence to compete and to be focused on our football. "We don't have to look too much to the opponent because they are really strong so it's better to be focused on our idea of football."

Ancelotti, a two-time European Cup winner as a player with the outstanding AC Milan side of the late 1980's and early 90's, heaped praise on City manager Pep Guardiola, who he replaced as Bayern Munich manager when the Spaniard left to take over City in 2016. "Pep is a fantastic manager," said Ancelotti.

"We've met some times, not a lot in games, but I have a really good relationship (with him) and a lot of respect for him. "He is a genius; he's always tried to do something special on the pitch." (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

71-year-old man gets 10 years in jail for killing son

A 71-year-old man, accused of killing his own son during a druken quarrel, was sentenced to ten years rigorous imprisonment by a court here on Tuesday. District judge G P Shirsat found the accused, Rajesh Mahalam Soni, guilty under IPC sec...

U.S. expected to send more Marines to Baghdad embassy -officials

The United States is expected to temporarily send additional Marines to its embassy in Baghdad following violent demonstrations outside the compound, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, ...

160 terrorists killed, 102 Pak-origin ultras among those active, decrease in local youths joining militancy: JK DGP

As many as 160 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year, while 250 ultras, including 102 of Pakistani origin, were active in the Valley, Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday, noting that terror incidents ...

FOREX-Optimism on trade and global growth knock dollar

The euro, the pound and a clutch of trade-sensitive currencies rallied as the dollar slid to a six-month low on Tuesday, as investor confidence in global growth prospects and the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal spurred a risk-on move. U.S. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019