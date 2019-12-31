Report: Giants to interview former Packers coach McCarthy

Add the New York Giants to the list of possible destinations for former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy. The Giants, who fired Pat Shurmur after two seasons at the helm on Monday, are expected to interview McCarthy next weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCarthy has already interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and is set to meet with the Cleveland Browns. He could also be a target in Dallas if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones parts ways with Jason Garrett. McCarthy, 56, was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 in Week 13 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, leading the team to a Super Bowl XLV victory following the 2010 season.

McCarthy, who did not take a coaching position in 2019, received criticism for his predictable offensive schemes and reportedly experienced communication issues with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the past year, he has looked into analytics and has examined newer offensive philosophies, according to a recent interview at NFL.com.

"I've looked at every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, and football technology and video," McCarthy told NFL.com. "Because everybody has analytics, but it has to be part of your everyday operation to show up on Sundays." In a press conference Tuesday morning, Giants GM Dave Gettleman noted the team was increasing its focus on analytics.

"We've been ramping up the analytic and technology piece," said Gettleman. "That's where we're going. And I really feel good about the direction we're headed." New York finished 4-12 in 2019, its third straight season with double-digit losses.

"We're all on notice," Gettleman said. "I feel that pressure every day whether it's my first or 15th year." The Giants are also reportedly looking to interview Baltimore defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Kansas City OC Eric Bieniemy and Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

The Giants have a scheduled interview with Cowboys assistant Kris Richard on Thursday. Before joining the Packers, McCarthy spent six years as an offensive coordinator (one with the San Francisco 49ers, five with the New Orleans Saints), seven years as an assistant on various NFL staffs and six years on college staff. Until 2019, he hadn't missed a year of coaching since becoming a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State in 1987.

