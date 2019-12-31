Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles optimistic about RB Sanders (ankle) for Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 23:59 IST
Eagles optimistic about RB Sanders (ankle) for Sunday
An MRI exam revealed that the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate has a low-grade ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia Eagles are optimistic that running back Miles Sanders can return from an ankle injury for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks. An MRI exam revealed that the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate has a low-grade ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson said inflammation is the biggest concern but added that Sanders "is going to be OK," per the report. Sanders was injured in the second quarter of Philadelphia's NFC East-clinching 34-17 win Sunday over the New York Giants.

The second-round pick from Penn State broke the Eagles' rookie records for yards from scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) this year. Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three scores. In a 17-9 loss to Seattle in Week 12, Sanders rushed 12 times for 63 yards and made three receptions for 23 yards.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

EXPERT VIEWS-Scapegoats to supply chains: Five aims for the anti-slavery fight in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals resume

Broadband internet service was restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension. Internet services, landline, and mobile phones were...

Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1.The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overse...

Delhiites welcome New Year at pubs, malls and anti-CAA protest sites

On the New Years eve, protest sites turned into celebration venues for scores of Delhiites who braved a chilly winter night to oppose the CAA, while several others thronged restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to ...

UPDATE 5-Angola hits 'Princess' dos Santos with asset freeze

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, in a sign that President Joo Loureno is taking a tougher line against the former first family. Since ending Jos Eduardo dos Santos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019