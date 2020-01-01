Left Menu
Development News Edition

Severson lifts Devils to shootout win over Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 02:33 IST
Severson lifts Devils to shootout win over Bruins
Blackwood stopped Patrice Bergeron with a glove save to preserve the Devils' second straight win and extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1), which ties a season-high. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defenseman Damon Severson scored the winning goal in the sixth round of the shootout Tuesday afternoon as the host New Jersey Devils skated to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Newark, N.J. Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood and Bruins netminder Jaroslav Halak each stopped the first four shots of the shootout before rookie Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey. Chris Wagner answered with a goal to extend the game for Boston before Severson's backhanded shot sailed high into the net.

Blackwood stopped Patrice Bergeron with a glove save to preserve the Devils' second straight win and extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1), which ties a season-high. New Jersey has the second-fewest points in the NHL. Blake Coleman and Jesper Bratt scored and Blackwood made 28 saves for the Devils, who trailed 2-0 early in the second period.

Brad Marchand and Joakim Nordstrom scored and Halak recorded 42 saves for the Bruins, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end while extending their point streak to eight games (4-0-4). The Bruins took the lead on a power-play goal just 2:03 after the opening faceoff. David Pastrnak's slap shot from the right faceoff circle was deflected by Blackwood and trickled into the crease, where the puck might have fluttered into the back of the net. Marchand alertly shoveled it home his 20th goal of the season.

The Bruins doubled their lead following a chaotic sequence at 4:27 of the second period. Sean Kuraly got two shots, one in a wraparound and the next on a rebound before the puck bounced in the crease for Nordstrom to knock it past Blackwood. The Devils got on the scoreboard at the 8:58 mark of the second when Coleman took a pass from Nikita Gusev and fired a shot past Halak, who was screened by teammate Jeremy Lauzon as well as New Jersey's Travis Zajac.

The Devils forced overtime with 6:49 left in the third. Bratt, who was jostling for position in front of the net with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, redirected a shot from the blue line by defenseman P.K. Subban. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die

Washington, Jan 1 AP US Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday formalised a medical plan formed in the wake of a massive surge of migrant families to the US-Mexico border and a series of deaths in immigration custody. The goal was to incr...

N.Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his countrys nuclear deterrent and introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States missed a year-end deadline for ...

WRAPUP 2-Protesters demonstrate at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new test for Trump

Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation with guards and posing a new challenge for U.S. President Donald Trump. The pro...

Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur rises to 36

Sporadic tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs continued in Sudans West Darfur province, as the death toll climbed to at least three dozen people, some of them burned to death, according to a senior health official and a spokesman for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019