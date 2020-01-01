Left Menu
NFL-Watt's return could spark Texans' defense against Bills

NFL-Watt's return could spark Texans' defense against Bills
Image Credit: Flickr

The Houston Texans on Tuesday added J.J. Watt to the 53-man playoff roster, a move that could boost the defense and electrify the home crowd during Saturday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

The three-time NFL defensive player of the year and fan favorite tore his pectoral muscle earlier this year -- forcing him to miss the final eight games of the season -- and said he realizes his return doesn't come without risk. "I feel extremely excited about being able to get back on the practice field with the guys," the 30-year-old defensive end told reporters on Tuesday.

"The medical team here has done a great job. There's obviously an element of risk involved as well. I understand that and we understand that. "But to me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs, the opportunity to try and help this team win football games, there's nothing that I want more," said Watt, who reportedly fired up his teammates with a speech on Tuesday.

The move gives the favored Texans an even greater advantage heading into their wild card matchup against the struggling Bills, who have lost two straight games heading into Saturday's contest. Although both teams posted 10-6 regular season records, the Bills were 1-4 against teams with winning records. The Texans faced six teams with winning records and were 3-3 in those matchups.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will look to learn from his experience in last year's wild card game. Houston fell to the visiting Indianapolis Colts 21-7 as the 24-year-old struggled. If the Bills are to prevail, the team will likely need to reproduce the defensive performance they put on against the Texans the last time the two sides met, in week six last season.

Although the Texans won that game 20-13, the ferocious Bills defense sacked the elusive Watson seven times and held Houston's offense to 216 total yards. The Bills will also need to see some life from their offense, which has put up an anemic 23 points total over their last two games where they looked out of synch.

That begins with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who will be making his playoff debut. The second-year signal caller will look to reproduce the magic of his Thanksgiving day performance against the Cowboys in Dallas, where he went 19-for-24 for 231 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

