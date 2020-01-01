Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Canada's Shapovalov calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 11:06 IST
Tennis-Canada's Shapovalov calls for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Denis Shapovalov called on the organizers of the Davis Cup Finals and the ATP Cup to work together to create one world championship, saying it felt "weird" to play two similar events back to back. The inaugural edition of the revamped Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation's flagship event, was held in November in Madrid's La Caja Magica with 18 nations playing a week-long soccer World Cup-style showpiece.

The rival ATP cup, which will see 24 nations contesting across three cities in Australia over 10 days from Friday for the first time, is similar in nature and the big question remains if the two can co-exist in the future. The 20-year-old Shapovalov played brilliantly to lead Canada to it first Davis Cup final where they eventually went down to Rafa Nadal's Spain.

The world number 15 will again take up the mantle from Friday for Canada, who have been clubbed with Germany, Greece and hosts Australia in Group F of the ATP Cup. "It would be great just to have one event that is a world championship," he told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday. "A month ago we played the world championship and now it feels like we are playing another one.

"It would be great if they could organize and make one big event, make it a unique and special tournament. Hopefully, they can come to terms together and make something happen." The new Davis Cup format was voted in by the ITF in 2018 and bankrolled by a $3 billion 25-year partnership with Kosmos, the Barcelona-based investment company owned by soccer player Gerard Pique.

Both Pique and Novak Djokovic, the president of the ATP's Player Council, have in the past said the two event cannot co-exist and a solution must be found. The ATP Cup will have total prize money of $15 million. The new Davis Cup Finals offered around $18 million to teams and another $9 million to federations.

"I think the timing is interesting. I think it is a little bit strange to have it at a similar time as Davis Cup," Shapovalov said. "It is a weird feeling playing a world championships then coming into another event that is pretty much the same thing. We will see how it pans out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shend...

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point perfor...

ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel ATF, used to power aeroplanes, was ra...

Rs 700-cr investment on hold by a year; FAME II failed to deliver: Hero Electric

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020