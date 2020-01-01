Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point performance with five 3-pointers as San Antonio improved to 4-1 in overtime this season.

LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have won seven of their past 11 overall and five of their past six meetings with Golden State. San Antonio defeated the Warriors for the second time this season, as it posted a 127-110 victory on Nov. 1 in San Francisco. Golden State guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 30 points in that game, sat out Tuesday's tilt after sustaining a left shoulder contusion in midcourt collision with Luka Doncic on Saturday in the Warriors' 141-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell, who is averaging 23.2 points in 22 games this season, is battling an illness that also kept center Willie Cauley-Stein out of Tuesday's game. Alec Burks erupted for 28 points and Glenn Robinson III matched his career-high with 25 as the Warriors dropped their second straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

Bryn Forbes drained a 3-pointer and Murray took advantage of a poor pass from Marquese Chriss for an easy conversion to give San Antonio a 107-102 lead early in overtime. Murray sank another pullup jumper later in the session before draining a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to stake the Spurs to a 114-107 lead with 1:22 to play. Burks sank a free throw and a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game, but Murray alertly found Aldridge for an easy layup to seal the win with 26.2 seconds left.

DeRozan capped a surge of eight of San Antonio's last 11 points in regulation by draining a midrange jumper to build a 100-98 lead with 17.1 seconds remaining. Robinson answered with a mid-range jumper of his own on the next possession to forge a tie, and Aldridge was unable to connect from 15 feet away, sending the game into overtime.

