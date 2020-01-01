Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 12:34 IST
Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point performance with five 3-pointers as San Antonio improved to 4-1 in overtime this season.

LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have won seven of their past 11 overall and five of their past six meetings with Golden State. San Antonio defeated the Warriors for the second time this season, as it posted a 127-110 victory on Nov. 1 in San Francisco. Golden State guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 30 points in that game, sat out Tuesday's tilt after sustaining a left shoulder contusion in midcourt collision with Luka Doncic on Saturday in the Warriors' 141-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell, who is averaging 23.2 points in 22 games this season, is battling an illness that also kept center Willie Cauley-Stein out of Tuesday's game. Alec Burks erupted for 28 points and Glenn Robinson III matched his career-high with 25 as the Warriors dropped their second straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

Bryn Forbes drained a 3-pointer and Murray took advantage of a poor pass from Marquese Chriss for an easy conversion to give San Antonio a 107-102 lead early in overtime. Murray sank another pullup jumper later in the session before draining a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to stake the Spurs to a 114-107 lead with 1:22 to play. Burks sank a free throw and a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game, but Murray alertly found Aldridge for an easy layup to seal the win with 26.2 seconds left.

DeRozan capped a surge of eight of San Antonio's last 11 points in regulation by draining a midrange jumper to build a 100-98 lead with 17.1 seconds remaining. Robinson answered with a mid-range jumper of his own on the next possession to forge a tie, and Aldridge was unable to connect from 15 feet away, sending the game into overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Texans hope Watt can be difference-maker vs. Bills

The return of Houston defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve list serves as the most noteworthy subplot in the Texans AFC wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, a fitting development considering the role both defenses ...

Ahead of Delhi polls, BJP poll in-charge Javadekar demands AAP, Congress to apologise for inciting violence

The Union Minister for Information and broadcasting and Delhis election in-charge for Bharatiya Janata Party for Delhi assembly polls Prakash Javadekar launched a scathing attack on AAP and Congress while accusing them of inciting violence ...

Pope Francis admires Nativity scene, delights tourists, Romans in St Peter's Square

Rome, Jan 1 AP Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans in St. Peters Square on Tuesday night when he took a stroll to admire the Nativity scene. Shouts of Pope Pope and Happy New Year resounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of hi...

Parliament scaled new heights, broke fresh ground in 2019

With both houses recording near 100 per cent productivity and landmark but contentious legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370 provisions and prohibition of triple talaq being enacted, 2019 was the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020