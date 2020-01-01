Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 17:10 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top and expected stories at 1715 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-U19-KOHLI

Kohli remembers U-19 World Cup days, says Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008 New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as the standout performer of the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup even though the event was dominated by his team and gave the India skipper his first taste of stardom.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LYON-LANGER

Lyon calls four-day Test concept ridiculous, Langer too not keen on change Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) ICC's proposal to introduce four-day Tests has met with stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it "ridiculous" while chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEW

We have to counter breeze factor during Tests in New Zealand: Rahane By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane doesn't fuss over technical issues but India's Test vice-captain feels that the breeze in Wellington and Christchurch needs to be factored in during the team's upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand next month.

SPO-CRI-TEAMS Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of past decade

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests.

SPO-CRI-PAK-BABAR In 2019, worked on my mistakes, understood Test cricket's nuances: Babar Azam

Karachi, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan's top batsman and T20 skipper Babar Azam says he spent a good part of 2019 correcting the mistakes he made in Test cricket and now has a better understanding of the format's nuances.

SPO-CRI-U19-PAK Pak U-19 batsman Haider Ali says good show against India has made him confident ahead of ICC WC

Karachi, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan's Under-19 team batsman Haider Ali says the win over India in Asia Emerging nations Cup has given him immense confidence as he gears up for the ICC Youth World Cup scheduled later this month.

SPO-CRI-PAK-NASEEM Pakistan withdraws pacer Naseem from U-19 World Cup squad

Karachi, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday withdrew fast bowler Naseem Shah from its Under-19 World Cup squad, saying the youngster is ready to show his mettle at the senior level.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET I believe we can play the final of Tokyo Olympics: hockey captain Manpreet

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) National men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh believes India has the capability of reaching the final of the Tokyo Olympics, provided a sense of discipline and consistency is maintained in the run-up to the quadrennial extravaganza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain's Lloyds Banking Group suffers hours-long online outage

Britains Lloyds Banking Group suffered an outage on Wednesday that left customers of its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland operations unable to access accounts online for several hours.Disruption to online services is a periodic problem ...

2 terrorists arrested for killing 2 Pakistani policemen gunned down by assailants

Two terrorists arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen on polio duty last month were gunned down by unknown gunmen in police custody on Wednesday while they were being taken for identification parade in Pakistans Khyb...

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cric...

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020