Kubica joins F1 team Alfa Romeo as reserve driver

  • Paris
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:22 IST
Experienced Pole Robert Kubica will be a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo in the 2020 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his return to Formula One with Williams last season following a long absence caused by a life-threatening rally crash.

He will back up Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. Kubica's return to the team formerly known as Sauber has been facilitated by a sponsorship deal between Alfa Romeo and his principal backer, Polish oil company PKN Orlen.

