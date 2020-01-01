What a pleasant surprise: Kohli reacts on Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement

Thrilled after getting to know about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called it is a "pleasant surprise". Extending best wishes to the newly-engaged couple, Kohli posted a comment on Pandya's Instagram post which read, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".

On the first day of the New Year 2020, Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer took to Instagram to share the photo with the actor and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".

The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends. On work front, Stankovic was last seen in a song from Bollywood movie 'The Body' starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of 'Nach Baliye' with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Stankovic first became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'. In 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London. (ANI)

