Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:15 IST
Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday, and Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Rivera has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including most of the past nine seasons as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rivera, who turns 58 on Jan. 7, was fired by Carolina on Dec. 3 after a loss -- to the Redskins -- dropped the Panthers to 5-7. His tenure in Charlotte included a 76-63-1 record, four playoff appearances and an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, who finished the season after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start. The Redskins haven't been to the playoffs since 2015 and haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1991 season. "While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team," said Rivera, who will be introduced at a press conference Thursday. "After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work."

He named his first assistant Wednesday, hiring former NFL head coach Del Rio to lead his defense. Del Rio, 56, was head coach for 12 seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11). He compiled a 93-94 record with three playoff appearances.

The former NFL linebacker was the defensive coordinator for coach John Fox with both the Panthers in 2002 and the Denver Broncos from 2012-14. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rivera plans to interview incumbent offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for the same position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

No damaged hard disk seized from house: Varavara Rao's lawyer

The defence in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case claimed on Wednesday that no damaged hard disk was ever recovered from Telugu poet and activist Varavara Raos residence by the Pune police last year. Rao is one of the nine persons arres...

Hong Kong police say 'around 400' arrested in New Year's Day unrest

Hong Kong, Jan 1 AFP Hong Kong police said they had arrested around 400 people on Wednesday after a massive New Years Day pro-democracy rally saw clashes between police and hardcore protesters. The arrests were made for offences including u...

Illinois becomes latest US state to legalise recreational pot

Washington, Jan 1 AFP Illinois started the new year on a high note on Wednesday, becoming the latest US state to legalize recreational marijuana as the governor pardoned thousands for past low-level cannabis convictions. The Cannabis Regula...

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday, and Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020