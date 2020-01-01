Red Wings C Larkin doesn't want fans' All-Star votes
Fan balloting for the "Last Men In" for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game is now open and runs through Jan. 10, but there's one player who'd rather not get enough votes to make the roster. "Please don't vote," Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin said Tuesday, per the Detroit Free Press. "I like the days off more."
In all, 31 players -- one from each team -- appear on the Last Men In ballot. One player from each of the four NHL divisions will be added to roster for the All-Star Game, which will be played Jan. 25 in St. Louis. Larkin, 23, represented the Red Wings in the 2016 All-Star Game in his rookie season.
"There are great players in that group," Larkin said of the names on the ballot, which is available on the NHL's website. "We have great fans, but I'm sure there are guys more deserving to go. I'm fine with that." Detroit teammate Tyler Bertuzzi was named to the team, which was announced Monday. The full rosters are:
Atlantic Division Forwards
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators
Defense Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens Goaltenders
Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolian Division Forwards
Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins Defense
John Carlson, Washington Capitals Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltenders
Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central Division Forwards
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
Defense Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues Goaltenders
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division Forwards
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks Defense
Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames Goaltenders
Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes
