Red Wings C Larkin doesn't want fans' All-Star votes

Fan balloting for the "Last Men In" for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game is now open and runs through Jan. 10, but there's one player who'd rather not get enough votes to make the roster. "Please don't vote," Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin said Tuesday, per the Detroit Free Press. "I like the days off more."

In all, 31 players -- one from each team -- appear on the Last Men In ballot. One player from each of the four NHL divisions will be added to roster for the All-Star Game, which will be played Jan. 25 in St. Louis. Larkin, 23, represented the Red Wings in the 2016 All-Star Game in his rookie season.

"There are great players in that group," Larkin said of the names on the ballot, which is available on the NHL's website. "We have great fans, but I'm sure there are guys more deserving to go. I'm fine with that." Detroit teammate Tyler Bertuzzi was named to the team, which was announced Monday. The full rosters are:

Atlantic Division Forwards

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

Defense Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolian Division Forwards

Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins Defense

John Carlson, Washington Capitals Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltenders

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central Division Forwards

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Defense Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division Forwards

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks Defense

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames Goaltenders

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.