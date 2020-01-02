Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 p.m. GMT/14:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 19:30 p.m. GMT/14:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND In-form Ings earns Saints win over Spurs, Jahanbakhsh stuns Chelsea

MANCHESTER - Danny Ings continued his fine scoring form to earn Southampton a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur - who had striker Harry Kane go off injured - in the Premier League on New Year’s Day, while Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-RIVERA

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday, and Rivera hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT Tottenham suffer Kane injury blow

LONDON - Beaten Tottenham Hotspur suffered a double injury blow in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Wednesday with Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele both forced off at St Mary’s. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United Arsenal play Manchester United in the Premier League.

1 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-ATPCUP/PREVIEW

Tennis - ATP Cup - Preview Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open.

2 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions first round First-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

2 Jan OLYMPICS-2020/RUSSIA

Olympics - Use 1992 precedent for Russians in Tokyo: Historian Olympic historian Bill Mallon would like to see verified clean Russian athletes compete in individual sports at the Tokyo Olympics under the banner 'independent Olympic participants', a designation used for athletes from Yugoslavia at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

2 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Second Test South Africa captain Faf du Plessis holds his pre-match press conference before the start of the second test against England 2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Second Test England captain Joe Root holds his pre-match press conference before the start of the second test against South Africa

2 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

