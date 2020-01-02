Wild headed outdoors for 2021 Winter Classic

The Minnesota Wild will take their game to the great outdoors next New Year's Day with the NHL announcing Wednesday the team will play host to the 2021 Winter Classic. The Wild will move from St. Paul to Minneapolis for a day and set up shop at Target Field, home of MLB's Minnesota Twins. The opponent has yet to be determined.

The Wild will play host to an outdoor game for the second time. The team faced the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stadium Series on Feb. 21, 2016, earning a 6-1 victory at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium. It was the first ever outdoor professional hockey game in the "State of Hockey." "The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "Target Field is a fantastic ballpark and there is no better place for the NHL's marquee event than right here in the State of Hockey. We are grateful for the opportunity to treat our fans to an incredibly unique and exciting experience celebrating our favorite game and would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for his support and the Minnesota Twins organization for their help in securing this event."

The NHL will be playing the Winter Classic in an MLB stadium for the seventh time. Other baseball venues to play host to the outdoor game include the New York Mets' Citi Field (2018), the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium (2017), Washington's Nationals Park (2015), the Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park (2012), the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park (2010) and the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field (2009). The Winter Classic series is played annually on or around New Year's Day. The league also conducts the outdoor Heritage Classic and the Stadium Series.

The 2020 Winter Classic game was played Wednesday at Dallas' Cotton Bowl with the Dallas Stars earning a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. --Field Level Media

