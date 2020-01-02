Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Arsenal overpower United, Saints beat Spurs, Jahanbakhsh stuns Chelsea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 04:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 04:15 IST
WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Arsenal overpower United, Saints beat Spurs, Jahanbakhsh stuns Chelsea

Arsenal showed signs they can excel under coach Mikel Arteta with an impressive 2-0 win at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday while Southampton sunk Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and Chelsea were held 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion. Nicolas Pepe was in inspired form as he gave Arsenal an early lead and Sokratis made it 2-0 before halftime, galvanising the home fans who finally had something to shout about following a miserable run by their standards.

Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh's brilliant equaliser denied fourth-placed Chelsea back-to-back league wins. However, United's defeat meant Chelsea were five points clear of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and six clear of Spurs. Third-placed Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Everton, while David Moyes' West Ham United reign got under way with a 4-0 hammering of Bournemouth.

Spurs have suffered from inconsistency after an early bounce under under Jose Mourinho and their loss at St Mary's to a Danny Ings strike further derailed their push for a top-four finish, while their problems mounted with Harry Kane limping off injured. Days after a laboured showing in a 2-2 draw at bottom side Norwich City, Spurs could not find a way back into the game after Ings' goal in the 17th minute.

Kane thought he had equalised late in the second half, but he was adjudged to be offside. The England captain then hobbled off, seemingly with a hamstring injury. GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER

Chelsea have also struggled for consistency over the festive period. Cesar Azpilicueta celebrated his 100th start as Chelsea captain with a 10th-minute strike and the visitors held on to that lead until the 84th minute, with Iranian Jahanbakhsh coming off the bench to spectacularly earn his side a point, firing home an incredible overhead kick.

"When I saw the ball, I just tried to hit it as hard as I could and the bicycle kick was the only option," he said. "I'm going to watch it a couple more times." The result helped Brighton end a run of nine straight league defeats by Chelsea stretching back to 1983.

Leicester City recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory at Newcastle United -- their second away win in as many games. Former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez got the ball rolling before a stunning strike from James Maddison made it two before halftime while Hamza Choudhury rounded off a fine victory for Leicester, who closed the gap with leaders Liverpool to 10 points.

ANCELOTTI TASTES DEFEAT Manchester City stayed one point behind Leicester after handing new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti his first Premier League defeat since he took charge of the Merseyside club.

It took until the 51st minute for City to click into gear as Gabriel Jesus scored two goals in seven minutes to put his side 2-0 up. A mistake from stand-in City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo allowed Richarlison to score but City held on for the win.

Moyes enjoyed a flying start on his return to the West Ham helm, with a Mark Noble double helping the Hammers to thrash Bournemouth at London Stadium. The result allowed West Ham to climb above Bournemouth, who are now in the bottom three having won one of their last 10 league games.

Watford continued their resurgence under new manager Nigel Pearson as they made it three wins from their last four games with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Aston Villa earned just their second away win of the season with a 2-1 success at Burnley, who have now lost six of their last eight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings, Saints renew playoff acquaintances in Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are very familiar with one another. When the Saints host the Vikings in an NFL wild-card game Sunday afternoon, it will be the fifth time they have met in the postseason. Minnesota will break...

FOREX-Dollar starts new year with a hangover as others find cheer

The dollar started the new year where it left the old one, under pressure as investors wagered U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally. Signs of progress in the S...

Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019 -group

The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes fell by more than 50 in 2019 despite a high-profile Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia in March, a Dutch consulting firm said on Wednesday. Aviation consulting firm To70 said th...

Tata Motors register 12% fall in domestic sales in Dec 19

Tata Motors claim to have registered a domestic sales of 44,254 vehicles in December last year. However, a dip of 12 per cent is observed as compared to December 2018 when the domestic sale stood at 50, 440 units.In December 2019, the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020