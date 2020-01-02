Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-New Zealand sweat on ailing Williamson and Nicholls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 09:38 IST
Cricket-New Zealand sweat on ailing Williamson and Nicholls
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

A flu-like bug that has ripped through the New Zealand squad ahead of the third test against Australia forced captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls to miss training for the second successive day on Thursday.

Tom Latham, who took the captain's press conference in the absence of Williamson, said left-arm spinner Mitch Santner had also been affected by the bug but he was hopeful all three would be fit to play when the test got underway on Friday. "It's up in the air at the moment but a couple of the boys are a bit crook, unfortunately," Latham told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"They're going to have today off as well as yesterday, so fingers crossed tomorrow they'll be right to go. "I think it's flu-like symptoms, I'm not 100% sure," he added. "It's gone around the team a little bit, which isn't ideal, but they're resting up today and hopefully they'll be good to go."

New Zealand were beaten heavily in the first two tests of the three-match series but the loss in particular of world-class batsman Williamson would be a major blow to their hopes of putting in a good performance to close out the tour. Latham, however, thought it would have to be a very serious illness for his captain to miss the match.

"I think it will take a lot," he said. "He's obviously a great leader amongst this group and he's passionate about this group so if there's any chance of him playing, even if it is a small chance, I'm sure he'll play." Santner was under pressure for his place in the side in any case after taking 1-250 over the first two tests and his illness makes it even more likely that off-spinner Will Somerville will play his fourth test.

The 35-year-old former accountant, who knows the SCG well after playing for New South Wales for four years until 2018, was called into the squad this week. New Zealand have only one extra batsman in the squad but Latham said the presence of a few all-rounders would make the position easier if Williamson and Nicholls were unable to play.

"Obviously if we lost those guys it would be a little bit disappointing but ... whatever side we end up playing, we've got the backing of the whole group that it's the right team to do the job," he said. "We haven't necessarily played our best brand of cricket since we've been over here and the guys are really excited to go out there over the next five days and try to put in a good performance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi pollution levels remain 'severe', citizens advised to avoid outdoor activities

People in Delhi are still gasping for a breath of fresh air as the air quality of the national capital and its adjoining areas remained in the severe category on Thursday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Resea...

Baseball-Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees in 1956, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho, Andrew Levy, who represented the...

Pak shells border areas in Poonch, first ceasefire violation of 2020

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday. The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.Pakistan Army initiated u...

UPDATE 4-Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight, scarring troubled system

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the countrys penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020