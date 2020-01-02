Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ish Sodhi joins Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi as a spin consultant.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:17 IST
Ish Sodhi joins Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant
New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi as a spin consultant. The 27-year-old will be working closely with Royals' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum.

Having played for the franchise in two seasons - 2018 and 2019, he is well-versed with the side's vision, ambitions and has always played an important role within the team, both on and off the field. Sodhi has represented Royals in 8 IPL matches, picking up 9 wickets at an economy of 6.69. He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2020 Auction but has returned in a new capacity.

"I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals' management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year," Sodhi said in a statement. "It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations," he added.

Welcoming Sodhi in his dual role at the franchise, Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said, "We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals' commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work. I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Use 1992 Yugoslavia precedent for Russians in Tokyo -historian

Clean Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in individual events at this years Tokyo Games under the banner of Independent Olympic Participants, historian Bill Mallon suggests.It is a designation used for athletes from Yugoslavia in...

France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt

Paris, Jan 2 AFP France will not extradite Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Monday.If Mr Ghos...

Nepal SC asks govt to furnish country's historical map relating to Kalapani border issue

Nepals Supreme Court has sought within 15 days the countrys original map exchanged with India during the signing of the Sugauli Treaty in 1816 after a petition sought the apex courts intervention to secure the Nepali territory. A single be...

Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

HIGHLIGHTStudents boycotted class rooms, JNU exempted minimum attendance requirement.Students boycotted exams and locked premises, JNU made it fully online.Question papers were emailed and students were asked to submit pictures of answer sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020