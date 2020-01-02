Left Menu
NBA Commissioner David Stern passes away after brain hemorrhage

Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity, and inspiration.

Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity, and inspiration. Image Credit: Twitter(@spurs)

NBA (NBA.com) Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away this afternoon as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago. His wife, Dianne, and their family were with him at his bedside.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas, and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him, it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity, and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

(With Inputs from APO)

