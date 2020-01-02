Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens chairman Wray retires with immediate effect

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens chairman Wray retires with immediate effect

Nigel Wray has retired as Saracens chairman with immediate effect, the English Premiership side announced on Thursday, two months after the club was punished for breaching salary cap regulations.

European and English champions Saracens were docked 35 points and also fined 5.36 million pounds ($7.08 million) by the Premiership in November after some players were found guilty of entering into business partnerships with Wray. Wray, who first invested in the club in 1995, said it was time for the club to make "a fresh start" in the new decade.

"I'm not getting any younger and feel this is the right moment for me to stand down as chairman and just enjoy being a fan of this incredible rugby club," he said in a statement https://www.saracens.com/nigel-wray-retires-as-chairman. "The Wray family will continue to provide the required financial support to the club, and I will remain actively engaged in the work of the Saracens Sport Foundation and Saracens High School, as part of the club's ongoing commitment to our community in north London."

Saracens confirmed Edward Griffiths will take up the role of interim CEO for a 12-month period, while Mitesh Velani will take up a consultancy position at the club and remain on the Saracens board. London-based Saracens have dominated English rugby over the past decade, lifting the Premiership title five times and being crowned European champions on three occasions.

But their reputation was tarnished when they were sanctioned for breaching salary cap regulations over the past three seasons - a charge they decided not to appeal. Saracens are bottom of the standings with -12 points after seven matches this season and 18 points from the safety zone.

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chile economic activity declines 3.3% in November as mining falls

Chiles economic activity dropped 3.3 in November, the central bank said on Thursday, led by a decline in mining activity, as the impact of nearly two months of unrest began to register in the worlds top copper producer.The IMACEC economic a...

3 women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Berlin, Jan 2 AP Three women are under investigation for launching paper sky lanterns for New Years that apparently ignited a devastating fire at a German zoo, killing more than 30 animals, officials said Thursday. The three local women a ...

Airtel launches 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh

As part of its deepening pan-India 4G network deployment, Bharti Airtel Airtel today launched its high-speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh. Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages an...

MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as speculative. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020