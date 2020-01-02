Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:09 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations

La Liga leaders Barcelona will be looking to preserve their two-point lead over Real Madrid when they visit local rivals Espanyol on Saturday but their preparations have been hit by a legal battle with their own midfielder Arturo Vidal. The Chilean's lawyers filed a complaint to Spain's player's union (AFE) last month citing an unpaid bonus of 2.4 million euros ($2.69 million), news of which emerged while the player was back in his homeland during the league's winter break.

Barca have declined to comment on the complaint, while Vidal has said its an issue for his representatives but has declared it is "unfair" he has not received all of the 4.1 million euros his people believe he is owed in total in appearance bonuses. Vidal has only started four of Barca's 18 league games this season, making 10 substitute's appearances, and was left out of the line-up for the club's biggest matches against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

He has not accepted his drop in influence in the team quietly, telling Catalan network TV3 in November he would "look for a solution and look to other horizons" if he did not regain a regular place in the side. But his dispute with the club comes at a time when the team is light in midfield, with Brazilian Arthur Melo ruled out for three weeks with a groin problem while Carles Alena has joined Real Betis on loan.

The Catalans are also without first choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, meaning Brazilian Neto will make his league debut in the derby against Espanyol, who are bottom of La Liga and have appointed their third coach of the season in Abelardo Fernandez. Real Madrid slipped two points behind the champions by drawing their final game of 2019 at home to Athletic Bilbao and begin the new year with a gruelling match at neighbours Getafe, who are sixth in the standings.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will be looking to continue their strong end to the year which took them back into the top-four when they host Levante in search of a third win in a row. Once the weekend's league action is over, Atletico, Barca Real and Valencia will head to Saudi Arabia to contest the revamped Spanish Super Cup, with the top flight resuming again two weeks later on Jan. 17. ($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Guj govt to bring resolution in Assembly in support of CAA

The BJP government in Gujarat will bring a resolution in the upcoming one-day Assembly session of the state legislature on January 10 to extend its support to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, a state minister said on Thursday. The new ci...

Route Mobile gets Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

RouteMobile has received markets regulator Sebis nod to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering. The cloud communications service provider had initially filed for its IPO in January 2018, later it refiled its docu...

Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull

Warsaw, Jan 2 AP Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the countrys borders with Ukraine and Belarus. Polish veterinary authorities on Thursday were plannin...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory, boundary with Nepal not revised: MEA

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it in November 2019 accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made the assertion while responding to a que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020