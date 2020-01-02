Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patel's advice to Pant: Keep away from opinions, focus on game

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:17 IST
Patel's advice to Pant: Keep away from opinions, focus on game

Veteran wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel on Thursday advised young Rishabh Pant to ignore criticism and focus on his game, saying dealing with this constant pressure can help him emerge as a better batsman. Seen as heir apparent to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the 22-year-old Pant has been receiving flak for his failure to perform consistently at the top level.

Pant had an ordinary outing behind the wickets in the recently-concluded series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. "Today's youngsters have got that advantage of playing with the big players and sharing the dressing room with them. But when you are struggling for form, you get opinions from all quarters. It's about keeping yourself away from opinions and focus on your game," Patel said.

"If you play for India, there would be pressure. Every player has got pressure of different situations. Your skills get honed in such pressure situations. "In the T20 series (against WI) he did well. You see he's having a fun time at the ground as well. He can become a good player when he comes out of such pressure situations," said the Gujarat skipper on the eve of their Ranji Trophy match against Bengal here.

On Pant's wicket-keeping technique, the 34-year-old Patel said: "Obviously when you play for India, you have something in you. He made his Test debut in a tough place like England where the ball swings a lot. He's a young player. It's about gaining confidence. It can change in a matter of one-two innings." Having made his Test debut at 17, the youngest to don the wicketkeeping gloves, Patel has seen it all -- the rise of Dhoni and the unflinching support of the team management for Pant.

"Opinions should not matter when you know that the team management and selectors back you. It's about enjoying the moment and express yourself," he said. "It's just because he's doing well there's so much talk about him. He has done well in the last series. He has got the talent and the team is providing him that confidence to do much better," added Patel, a veteran of 25 Tests and 38 ODIs added.

However, when the conversation veered towards India's best wicketkeeper in the Test format, Patel made it clear it's none other than the Bengal pro Wriddhiman Saha. "There's no doubt about that. The way he takes catches and brings the energy on the field, there's no doubt that he's the No 1 wicketkeeper in the world. The way he goes about his business. He's probably world's best wicketkeeper. He knows what's good for him," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in...

Bahrain names GCC chief country's new foreign minister

Dubai, Jan 2 AP Bahrain has appointed the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as the countrys next foreign minister, state media reported Thursday.The Bahrain News Agency reported that Bahrains king named Abdullatif al-Zayani as...

I have to be more clinical, says Chelsea star Pulisic

London, Jan 2 AFP Christian Pulisic says he and his Chelsea team-mates have to develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to stop dropping points as they did against Brighton on Wednesday. The 21-year-old United States captain m...

WB gave Rs 14 cr to ER for level crossing under Tallah Bridge

The West Bengal government has given about Rs 14 crore to Eastern Railway to construct a level crossing on the tracks under the arterial Tallah bridge in the city for heavy vehicles to ply when the structure is dismantled, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020