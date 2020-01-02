Left Menu
Development News Edition

Title holders Bengaluru FC take on table-toppers FC Goa in mouth-watering ISL contest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:33 IST
Title holders Bengaluru FC take on table-toppers FC Goa in mouth-watering ISL contest

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with table-toppers FC Goa in their home match of the Indian Super League here on Friday, in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two top sides of the tournament. FC Goa are currently leading the standings with 21 points from 10 games, while Bengaluru are at the third spot with 16 points from as many matches.

FC Goa will look to extend their lead at the top while Bengaluru will look to cut the gap between them and Goa to two points. Bengaluru will have the upper hand in this fixture, having remained unbeaten in five matches against the Gaurs.

"We are going to face one of the best teams in the ISL. It's a big match for us but I think in the situation right now, the pressure is on them. We have five points between us. We can go to Bengaluru with confidence and if we can get three points, the gap will increase to eight points," said Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato. Goa's task of turning their fortunes around against the Blues will be that much harder as they will be without coach Sergio Lobera on the touchline after he was sent off in their last game against Chennaiyin FC.

A lot would depend on star striker Ferran Corominas, who has been in form lately. However, the Spanish striker hasn't really come to life when pitted against Juanan and Albert Serran. Another key player will be Brandon Fernandes who comes into the tie on the back of two goals in as many games and also has five assists to his name. In fact, no Indian has a better goal involvement number than the 25-year-old Goan.

"I think we're doing well this season, quite similar to last season in the way that we're missing our striker for nine games (Miku). We're missing Onwu for 7 games. If you see the top scorers table, every team has a foreigner with goals," said Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat. "In the end, football is about balance and we have been balanced enough to have been fighting for the playoffs in the last two seasons."

Bengaluru have struggled this season against fellow play-off contenders, losing to ATK and Mumbai City FC, while they could only manage a draw against FC Goa in the reverse fixture. And come Friday, Cuadrat will be desperate to ensure they take everything at stake in a potential 'six-pointer'.

Set-pieces could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the match. Both teams make the most of offensive set-pieces -- FC Goa's 11 out of 22 goals have come from dead-ball situations while six of Bengaluru's 11 goals have stemmed from setpieces. Both teams have the best records in defending set-pieces as well. "They concentrate more on setpieces, which I know from when I was playing for them. They had a special session on setpieces. We have to take care of the fast players like Udanta (Singh) and Ashique (Kuruniyan) but most importantly we have to play our own game the way coach wants us to play," said Goa player Mandar Rao Dessai, who has played for Bengaluru in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Woman arrested in Spain was posing as UN women's rep

Madrid, Jan 2 AFP Police in Spain arrested Thursday a woman who posed as the president of the Spanish branch of the United Nations agency on women, soliciting funds and deceiving several major media outlets. Officers detained the Spanish na...

Austria coalition sets goal to be carbon neutral by 2040

Vienna, Jan 2 AFP Austria will aim to be carbon neutral by 2040 under plans laid out Thursday by the countrys first coalition uniting conservatives and the Greens. Peoples Party OeVP leader Sebastian Kurz said that his party would have 10 m...

Hours after TMC's Bhatpara civic body victory, HC sets aside

The Trinamool Congress trust vote triumph in the Bhatpara Municipality on Thursday was shortlived, as Calcutta High Court set aside the no-confidence motion, observing that it has been illegally convened. It was brought against the BJP cha...

Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020