Eagles QB Wentz 'grateful' as he prepares for playoff debut

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Carson Wentz had to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs the past two postseasons, including their victory in Super Bowl LII. Injuries kept him out of the team's five playoff games in that span. This year, it will be Wentz calling the signals on the field, and he couldn't be more excited. He'll make his playoff debut Sunday when the Eagles (9-7) host the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in the NFC wild-card round.

"Grateful for my health, grateful to be out here with the guys in these big meaningful games. Grateful to be playing into January," Wentz said, via the team's website. "The last few weeks have been backs-against-the-wall (games) for us. Guys have responded and stepped up and kept making play after play after play. Just kept believing. And here we are playing into January. Hopefully, we can do something special." The Eagles won the NFC East on the final day of the season, beating the New York Giants 34-17. Wentz, 27, also led the Eagles to a must-win victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

A knee injury in December 2017 kept Wentz off the field during the Super Bowl season. In 2018, it was a back injury that sidelined him. Nick Foles led the Eagles in the postseason both years and was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, enters the postseason in good health following a record-setting season. He set franchise records for completions (388) and passing yards (4,039) and also threw a touchdown pass in all 16 regular-season games, the first Eagles quarterback to accomplish that.

He played 99 percent of the offensive snaps. "I think he's grown up as a leader of this team," coach Doug Pederson said. "You've seen it here now the last couple of games, how he's really just put the team on his back and said, 'Hey, follow me,' and I think that's a sign of growth and a sign of maturity.

"I spent eight years in Green Bay with Brett Favre and that's what Brett did. Brett just put the team on his back when the chips were against us and he said, 'Hey, follow me,' and that's what Carson can do. The guys really, and I have so much faith and trust in him that I can call almost any play and he's either going to make that one work or he's going to get us into a better play, and so he's really grown up that way and really matured that way in this league and just really turned into a pro."

